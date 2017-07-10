Injured officer: Airport attacker 'pi...

Injured officer: Airport attacker 'picked the wrong airport'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: KSFY

"Between me and Rich at first, and then the chief and then Lt. Owen from the fire department jumping in, I mean, we pulled together," said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 AshMarc 1
News Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12) Jun '15 Laci Ann 7 33
nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15) Apr '15 watcher 1
Anyone know GAIL ROSSE?! (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roger 1
Review: Animal ARK Pet Grooming (Aug '14) Aug '14 Charles Mize 1
Downtown Fenton and Cornerstone Parking (Mar '14) Mar '14 Jilll 1
Weather (Mar '14) Mar '14 Bill 1
See all Fenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fenton Forum Now

Fenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Fenton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC