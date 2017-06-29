Owner devastated dog was put down after 3 hours
Capone got out of their house in Fenton, he was found and turned over to the Genesee County Animal Control Shelter. Todd MacDonell found Capone on Leroy Street in Fenton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan '17
|Sandy
|1
|Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|AshMarc
|1
|Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12)
|Jun '15
|Laci Ann 7
|33
|nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watcher
|1
|Anyone know GAIL ROSSE?! (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roger
|1
|Review: Animal ARK Pet Grooming (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Charles Mize
|1
|Downtown Fenton and Cornerstone Parking (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Jilll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC