New Rally's locations set to open in Fenton, Flint
Two new Rally's restaurants are coming to Fenton and Flint in the coming months as the chain expands in Genesee County. Alan Balen, a franchisee with a total of 18 locations -- 13 in Michigan and 5 in Florida -- is set to open a Rally's Thursday, June 8 at the former What's Shake'n Burger Grille at 15155 Silver Parkway with indoor seating and drive-thru.
