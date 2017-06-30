Graves Among Legislators Investigatin...

Graves Among Legislators Investigating Lax Child Abuse Monitoring

Sunday Jun 18

A state representative from Linden is among lawmakers who have vowed to investigate allegations that the state's Department of Health & Human Services has mishandled cases of child abuse and neglect in multiple counties. Over ten years ago, Children's Rights, a national watchdog organization, sued Michigan for failing to protect children in the state.

