Graves Among Legislators Investigating Lax Child Abuse Monitoring
A state representative from Linden is among lawmakers who have vowed to investigate allegations that the state's Department of Health & Human Services has mishandled cases of child abuse and neglect in multiple counties. Over ten years ago, Children's Rights, a national watchdog organization, sued Michigan for failing to protect children in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
