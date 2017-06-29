Fenton man arrested for having sex wi...

Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

Friday Jun 16

A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. Police in College Station, Texas were called to a home around 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 for a reported disturbance.

