What we know so far about Michigan's ...

What we know so far about Michigan's deadliest crash of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: MLive.com

Five people were killed and three were critically injured in a crash at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at M-59 and Argentine Road in Livingston County. Two passengers in the car traveling south on Argentine Road died, according to Michigan State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Train Jan '17 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? (Nov '16) Dec '16 natureboy 5
News Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 AshMarc 1
News Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12) Jun '15 Laci Ann 7 33
nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15) Apr '15 watcher 1
Anyone know GAIL ROSSE?! (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roger 1
Review: Animal ARK Pet Grooming (Aug '14) Aug '14 Charles Mize 1
See all Fenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fenton Forum Now

Fenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fenton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC