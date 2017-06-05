What we know so far about Michigan's deadliest crash of 2017
Five people were killed and three were critically injured in a crash at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at M-59 and Argentine Road in Livingston County. Two passengers in the car traveling south on Argentine Road died, according to Michigan State Police.
