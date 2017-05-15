Student Orchestra to Perform at Hilto...

Student Orchestra to Perform at Hilton School in Brighton, Other Activities Planned

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The Prelude String Orchestra, consisting of students in the 3rd through 8th grades at area schools, will play before Hilton Elementary students and parents this evening as part of an event called "Popsicle Playground". The theme is Celebrating the Year in Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Train Jan '17 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec '16 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
News Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 AshMarc 1
News Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12) Jun '15 Laci Ann 7 33
nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15) Apr '15 watcher 1
Anyone know GAIL ROSSE?! (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roger 1
See all Fenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fenton Forum Now

Fenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fenton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC