Seven Washington Local employees on paid leave identified

Five teachers and two tutors placed on paid leave by Washington Local Schools have nearly spotless employment records, according to a review of district documents. Washington Local placed the employees on leave May 17 amid a now-complete investigation into allegations that they left an overnight sixth-grade camp to dine at restaurants that serve alcohol.

