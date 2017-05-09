Graphic Photos: Dog found blind and b...

Graphic Photos: Dog found blind and bleeding in residenta s backyard

Tuesday

FENTON, Mich- A dog in Genesee County will need extensive medical care after he was found curled up and bleeding in someone's yard. Genesee County Animal Control responded to the scene and rushed the animal to a veterinarian's office after seeing how badly injured he was.

Fenton, MI

