Graphic Photos: Dog found blind and bleeding in residenta s backyard
FENTON, Mich- A dog in Genesee County will need extensive medical care after he was found curled up and bleeding in someone's yard. Genesee County Animal Control responded to the scene and rushed the animal to a veterinarian's office after seeing how badly injured he was.
