Fenton police seek info after vandals tag welcome sign into city
A not-so-welcoming sight was discovered Monday morning by someone entering the city of Fenton, according to the police department's Facebook page. The "Welcome To Fenton" sign at the West Shiawassee and Elizabeth streets was spray-painted over the weekend and police are trying to find out who's responsible for the deed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Fenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan '17
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ? (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|AshMarc
|1
|Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12)
|Jun '15
|Laci Ann 7
|33
|nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watcher
|1
|Anyone know GAIL ROSSE?! (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roger
|1
|Review: Animal ARK Pet Grooming (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Charles Mize
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC