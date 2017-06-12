Fenton police seek info after vandals...

Fenton police seek info after vandals tag welcome sign into city

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: MLive.com

A not-so-welcoming sight was discovered Monday morning by someone entering the city of Fenton, according to the police department's Facebook page. The "Welcome To Fenton" sign at the West Shiawassee and Elizabeth streets was spray-painted over the weekend and police are trying to find out who's responsible for the deed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Train Jan '17 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? (Nov '16) Dec '16 natureboy 5
News Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 AshMarc 1
News Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12) Jun '15 Laci Ann 7 33
nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15) Apr '15 watcher 1
Anyone know GAIL ROSSE?! (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roger 1
Review: Animal ARK Pet Grooming (Aug '14) Aug '14 Charles Mize 1
See all Fenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fenton Forum Now

Fenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fenton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,760 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC