City of Fenton Won't "Opt-In" To State's Medical Marijuana Facilities Act
The potential to allow medical marijuana growing and distributing facilities in Fenton was shot down by city officials Monday night. City Council discussed pending state action that will clarify the Michigan Medical Marijuana Facilities and Licensing Act.
