7 Washington Local teachers to not return to classroom after incident investigated

Seven teachers at Washington Local Schools will not return to their classrooms this school year after the district investigated allegations that the educators left a sixth grade camp and ate meals at restaurants that served alcohol. The district issued a statement today regarding the incident, which officials believe took place during a sixth grade trip to the YMCA Camp Copneconic in Fenton, Mich.

