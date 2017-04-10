Three Charged In Alleged Meth Lab Ope...

Three Charged In Alleged Meth Lab Operation Following Fenton House Fire

Saturday Apr 1

Following a house fire, three people have been charged in connection to the alleged operation of a methamphetamine lab in Fenton Township. 36-year-old Matthew Dues, 34-year-old Jennifer Young and 35-year-old Joshua Forsythe were arraigned Wednesday in 67th District Court.

Fenton, MI

