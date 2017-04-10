Man Charged In Fatal Crash That Kille...

Man Charged In Fatal Crash That Killed Fenton Veteran Pleads

Monday Apr 10 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A Burton man charged in connection to a fiery fatal crash that claimed the life of a veteran has entered a plea. 26-year-old Joshua Smith pleaded no contest in 53rd District Court Thursday to a moving violation causing death and a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function.

