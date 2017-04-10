Lawsuit says former cheer coach broke...

Lawsuit says former cheer coach broke neck after hitting pothole on bike

A lawsuit brought against the city of Linden and Genesee County Road Commission board members claims a pothole was the main cause of a bicycle accident that led to a severe spinal cord injury for a well-known resident. Filed in March in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of Howard Schrock, the lawsuit alleges a "vertical, deep, wide and dangerous drop-off/pothole" on Ripley Road measuring 2-3 feet wide, 2-3 feet long, and 6-8 inches deep caused his injuries.

