Lahring Road Repairs At US-23 In Fent...

Lahring Road Repairs At US-23 In Fenton Start Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The Michigan Department of Transportation says repairs to the Lahring Road overpass at US-23 in Fenton will kick off Monday. The bridge was hit from underneath by an oversize load last June - an incident that shut down both lanes of US-23 and caused serious traffic back-ups during the morning commute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Train Jan '17 Sandy 1
Why did the shell station close ? Dec '16 natureboy 5
Review: Flagpoles Etc Dec '16 tommy21183 1
News Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 AshMarc 1
News Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12) Jun '15 Laci Ann 7 33
nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15) Apr '15 watcher 1
Anyone know GAIL ROSSE?! (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roger 1
See all Fenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fenton Forum Now

Fenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Fenton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,365 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC