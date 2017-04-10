Lahring Road repairs at US-23 in Fent...

Lahring Road repairs at US-23 in Fenton start April 17

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $535,000 in repairs to the Lahring Road bridge over US-23 following damage previously sustained during a high-load hit. The project includes some demolition, beam replacement, and deck repairs.

