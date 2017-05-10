Fire closes historic Fenton Hotel on ...

Fire closes historic Fenton Hotel on Easter Sunday

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: MLive.com

Firefighters were called out after 2 p.m. April 16 to the 160-year-old building at 302 N. Leroy Street for a fire and encountered smoke coming from the structure. Nick Sorice, owner of the Fenton Hotel, said there appeared to be some type of problem with a compressor on the walk-in cooler, but workers began to smell smoke after it was shut off and that's when Sorice called 911.

Fenton, MI

