Blackford invests in Ellison Bakery
Blackford Capital, a national private equity firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., today announced its investment in Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Ellison Bakery, Inc. , a leading manufacturer of cookie, snack bar, crunch and inclusion product, and other products for the industrial market, food service industry, and retail and private label space. Generational Capital Markets served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ellison on the transaction.
