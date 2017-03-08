Three Genesee County cities win award...

Three Genesee County cities win awards for community projects

Friday Mar 3 Read more: MLive.com

The cities of Flushing, Clio and Fenton received awards for recent projects at the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission's 11th annual planning forum to recognize "innovative work throughout the county," according to a news release. This award was designed to recognize a community that promoted alternative uses of infrastructure and used the latest advancements in technology, or provided a positive impact on populations.

Read more at MLive.com.

