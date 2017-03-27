Older Sister Credited for Stopping At...

Older Sister Credited for Stopping Attempted Child Abduction in Fenton

According to the Tri-County Times , police were called to a home on E Ellen Street in Fenton for a possible attempted child abduction. After some investigation, the police are saying that a white male, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall, thin build, with dark hair, and having a small tattoo under his right eye, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, walked into the home through rear door of the house.

