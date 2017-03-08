Fenton Teen Killed In Weekend Shooting

Fenton Teen Killed In Weekend Shooting

Monday Mar 6 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The investigation is continuing into a fatal shooting over the weekend at a home in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Moffett Drive late Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

