Fenton Teen Killed In Weekend Shooting
The investigation is continuing into a fatal shooting over the weekend at a home in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Moffett Drive late Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan '17
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Blumenschein reunion
|Nov '16
|Jill
|2
|Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|AshMarc
|1
|Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12)
|Jun '15
|Laci Ann 7
|33
Find what you want!
Search Fenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC