Fenton Looks To Add Cameras At Millpond Gazebo
One local municipality is considering installing surveillance cameras in an effort to curb vandalism in its parks. The City of Fenton has had a rash of vandalism at its Mill Pond Gazebo over the last several years and is planning to install high tech surveillance cameras to catch those responsible.
