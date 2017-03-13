Fenton Looks To Add Cameras At Millpo...

Fenton Looks To Add Cameras At Millpond Gazebo

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

One local municipality is considering installing surveillance cameras in an effort to curb vandalism in its parks. The City of Fenton has had a rash of vandalism at its Mill Pond Gazebo over the last several years and is planning to install high tech surveillance cameras to catch those responsible.

