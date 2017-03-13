Federal Sentencing Set Tuesday For Admitted Livingston County Embezzler
Sentencing is set Tuesday in federal court for a former Fenton businessman accused of embezzling millions of dollars from a credit union. 38-year-old Michael LaJoice of Tyrone Township pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Detroit to charges of bank fraud for embezzling millions of dollars from a Clarkston credit union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Fenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train
|Jan '17
|Sandy
|1
|Why did the shell station close ?
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|5
|Review: Flagpoles Etc
|Dec '16
|tommy21183
|1
|Michigan (May '16)
|Dec '16
|bobtherebel
|2
|Michigan woman given 6-week break from jail to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|AshMarc
|1
|Parents Say Bullying Caused Mich. Teen's Suicide (Dec '12)
|Jun '15
|Laci Ann 7
|33
|nestle stanwood mi (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watcher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC