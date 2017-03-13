Federal Sentencing Set Tuesday For Ad...

Federal Sentencing Set Tuesday For Admitted Livingston County Embezzler

WHMI-FM Howell

Sentencing is set Tuesday in federal court for a former Fenton businessman accused of embezzling millions of dollars from a credit union. 38-year-old Michael LaJoice of Tyrone Township pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Detroit to charges of bank fraud for embezzling millions of dollars from a Clarkston credit union.

