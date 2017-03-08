Saturday Marks 8 Year Anniversary Of ...

Saturday Marks 8 Year Anniversary Of Fenton Woman's Mysterious Disappearance

While the strange disappearance of a Fenton woman eight years ago is technically a cold case, police and family members are holding onto hope. Then 42-year-old Randa Jawhari vanished from her apartment complex on Shiawassee Avenue near US-23 on February 11th, 2009.

