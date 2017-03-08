Fenton Man Heads To Trial On CSC Charges In Genesee County

Following his conviction in Oakland County, a Fenton man is heading to trial in Genesee County on charges of child sexual assault. 41-year-old Robert Lee Dennis was bound over last week to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a defendant under the age of 13. Dennis is reported to have assaulted someone he knew over a three-year period in Fenton.

