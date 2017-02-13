Atlas Technologies Increases Machining Capacity
Atlas Technologies, Inc. has announced the installation of a HAAS large frame vertical machining center in their Fenton, MI facility. The VF-12 Series VMC is designed to accommodate large-volume machining required to service their various customer markets.
