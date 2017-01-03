Fenton City Council Looking At Ways T...

Fenton City Council Looking At Ways To Improve Roadways

Fenton officials are looking at ways to expand funding to help repair and maintain roads. The City is preparing a new program to help plan improvements of the 53 miles of roadways that travel within Fenton.

