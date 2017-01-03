Atlas Awarded Die Storage System Expansion Project
Atlas Technologies has announced the commissioning of a Die Storage System Expansion for Wolf Appliance, Inc. a division of Sub-Zero Group Inc. . The original Wolf Die Storage System was designed and built by Atlas in 2000.
