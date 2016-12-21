Lahring Road closure for barrier wall...

Lahring Road closure for barrier wall placement Dec. 21 in Fenton

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will close Lahring Road at US-23 in Fenton to replace the existing concrete barrier wall in anticipation of beam replacements scheduled for spring 2017. MDOT plans to replace beams previously damaged when an over-height load hit the Lahring Road overpass in June 2016.

