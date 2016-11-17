Fenton police to seek charges after l...

Fenton police to seek charges after laser pointed at state police helicopter

Nov 17, 2016

Police in Fenton say they will will pursue federal charges after a person allegedly flashed a laser light into a state police helicopter that was helping search after a pedestrian was killed by a train Wednesday. Fenton police Chief Rick Aro said a male shined the laser pointer into a Michigan State Police helicopter that was flying over the city and illuminating the ground around the railroad at Silver Lake and North roads around 8 p.m. Nov. 16. The helicopter was helping search the area after a 63-year-old man was hit and killed by a train at the U.S. 23 overpass.

