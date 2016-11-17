Fenton police to seek charges after laser pointed at state police helicopter
Police in Fenton say they will will pursue federal charges after a person allegedly flashed a laser light into a state police helicopter that was helping search after a pedestrian was killed by a train Wednesday. Fenton police Chief Rick Aro said a male shined the laser pointer into a Michigan State Police helicopter that was flying over the city and illuminating the ground around the railroad at Silver Lake and North roads around 8 p.m. Nov. 16. The helicopter was helping search the area after a 63-year-old man was hit and killed by a train at the U.S. 23 overpass.
