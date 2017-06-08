Lakeshore Parade of Homes returns with a twist
The Parade of Homes starts Thursday and runs through June 17. From June 15-17, new landscape entries will be included on the tour. Ticketholders will get a chance to check out the house of homes to see the latest trends in landscaping and outdoor living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freak Libs....
|1 hr
|Uzi does it
|8
|Blackhorse Is the Dumbest Poster from Holland M... (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|District 1
|302
|Tools tools tools. (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|District 1
|36
|More Fake Polls
|7 hr
|bdwg
|76
|Coal Country generates 50K jobs under Trump
|8 hr
|bonds77
|40
|Trump's Lies
|10 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|28
|Senate Health Bill Reels as C.B.O. Predicts 22 ...
|11 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC