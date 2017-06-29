Hope College receives $378K to help h...

Hope College receives $378K to help high school kids pursue degrees

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: MLive.com

Hope College's Upward Bound Program has been awarded a federal TRIO programs grant totaling $378,121 to continue programming that provides academic skills and motivation for high school students in their pursuit of a post-secondary education. The Upward Bound program is a pre-college preparatory program that targets students at three high schools - Holland, West Ottawa and Fennville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fennville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Freak Libs.... 1 hr Uzi does it 8
Blackhorse Is the Dumbest Poster from Holland M... (Jun '14) 2 hr District 1 302
Tools tools tools. (Jul '15) 3 hr District 1 36
More Fake Polls 7 hr bdwg 76
Coal Country generates 50K jobs under Trump 8 hr bonds77 40
Trump's Lies 10 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 28
Senate Health Bill Reels as C.B.O. Predicts 22 ... 11 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 9
See all Fennville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fennville Forum Now

Fennville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fennville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Fennville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,643 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC