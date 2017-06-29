Hope College receives $378K to help high school kids pursue degrees
Hope College's Upward Bound Program has been awarded a federal TRIO programs grant totaling $378,121 to continue programming that provides academic skills and motivation for high school students in their pursuit of a post-secondary education. The Upward Bound program is a pre-college preparatory program that targets students at three high schools - Holland, West Ottawa and Fennville.
