Fennville Promotes HS Principal to Superintendent's Post
The district announced on Thursday that Jim Greydanus will become its new superintendent, replacing Dirk Weeldreyer, who will retire on September 1st after more than nine years at the helm. Following a special meeting on Wednesday that included an interview with the current principal of Fennville High, the board voted to offer the leadership position with Greydanus and authorized the board's Personnel Committee to immediately enter into contract negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Think of Jesus-Think of God
|1 hr
|Bruce
|89
|Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|District 1
|271
|Trump Family Wedding Planner to Head New York’s...
|8 hr
|bdwg
|10
|Trumps Cuba RETREAT Hurts USA and Minnesota Far...
|14 hr
|District 1
|1
|China Can. We Won't.
|Tue
|Ian
|135
|Awful
|Mon
|bonds77
|42
|What'chya watchin' (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Ian
|364
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC