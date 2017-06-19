Fennville Promotes HS Principal to Superintendent's Post

The district announced on Thursday that Jim Greydanus will become its new superintendent, replacing Dirk Weeldreyer, who will retire on September 1st after more than nine years at the helm. Following a special meeting on Wednesday that included an interview with the current principal of Fennville High, the board voted to offer the leadership position with Greydanus and authorized the board's Personnel Committee to immediately enter into contract negotiations.

