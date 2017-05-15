Polls Open at 7am Tuesday
In the city of Holland, two ballot issues face registered voters in a special school election on May 2nd. The first is the 18-mill Non-Homestead Property Renewal proposal that the district will seek approval of for three years instead of one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|District 1
|244
|Trump revealed highly classified information to...
|3 hr
|bdwg
|7
|A spike in sales (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Juan
|16
|Alternative Bullets
|16 hr
|Ian via FireFox
|12
|Tools tools tools. (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Ian
|19
|Calling All Carls
|20 hr
|Ian via FireFox
|1
|Ooops lol
|Sun
|Ian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC