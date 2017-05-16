NB I-196 at M-89 near Fennville close...

NB I-196 at M-89 near Fennville closed due to crash

Tuesday May 16

Northbound I-196 at M-89, 124th Avenue, in Allegan County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a reported rolled over semi-truck that spilled its cargo on I-196 in Ganges Township, near Fennville.

Fennville, MI

