NB I-196 at M-89 near Fennville closed due to crash
Northbound I-196 at M-89, 124th Avenue, in Allegan County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a reported rolled over semi-truck that spilled its cargo on I-196 in Ganges Township, near Fennville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Country generates 50K jobs under Trump
|1 hr
|Uzi does it
|1
|Elon Musk
|13 hr
|District 1
|3
|China Can. We Won't.
|18 hr
|bonds77
|128
|Think of Jesus-Think of God
|18 hr
|Bruce
|70
|Word/s Of The Day (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|District 1
|89
|Frugal living
|22 hr
|Ian
|1
|Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Bruce
|267
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC