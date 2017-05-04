May offers good opportunities to visi...

May offers good opportunities to visit Michigan wetlands

State officials are encouraging visits to some of Michigan's premier wetland areas during May, which federal agencies designate as American Wetlands Month. The state Department of Natural Resources manages seven "wetland wonders," which are areas that offer especially good waterfowl habitat and hunting opportunities.

