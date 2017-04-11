NB I-196 closed south of Fennville du...

NB I-196 closed south of Fennville due to semi rollover

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WOODTV.com

Allegan Central Dispatch says a semi rolled over on its side around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-196 near 116th Avenue in Ganges Township. The semi driver told deputies he went went off the edge of the road due to fog, cranked the steering wheel and tipped.

