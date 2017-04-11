NB I-196 closed south of Fennville due to semi rollover
Allegan Central Dispatch says a semi rolled over on its side around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-196 near 116th Avenue in Ganges Township. The semi driver told deputies he went went off the edge of the road due to fog, cranked the steering wheel and tipped.
Read more at WOODTV.com.
