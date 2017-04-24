Fuel Spill after Semi Rolls Over in Allegan Ganges TWP, Mi (WHTC) -...
Emergency crews are cleaning up an fuel spill after a semi-truck rolled onto it's side on northbound I-1-96 near 116th Avenue. Allegan County Dispatch tells WHTC News that around 6:15 a.m., the semi was carrying fuel and that fog played a role in the crash that occured just south of Fennville in Ganges Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Fake Polls
|56 min
|bdwg
|21
|who's surprised?
|1 hr
|Uzi does it
|24
|How long has BH or Mongoose or Uzi Does It__ Be...
|5 hr
|District 1
|17
|Vintage Audio Chat
|13 hr
|Ian
|6
|Reasons to smile. (Jul '15)
|15 hr
|Ian
|221
|Cool Cars.... (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|Uzi does it
|127
|Look at the Progressive Fascist
|Apr 28
|District 1
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC