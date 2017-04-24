Fuel Spill after Semi Rolls Over in Allegan Ganges TWP, Mi (WHTC) -...

Fuel Spill after Semi Rolls Over in A...

Emergency crews are cleaning up an fuel spill after a semi-truck rolled onto it's side on northbound I-1-96 near 116th Avenue. Allegan County Dispatch tells WHTC News that around 6:15 a.m., the semi was carrying fuel and that fog played a role in the crash that occured just south of Fennville in Ganges Township.

