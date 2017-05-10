American rockers 'Poison' buy golf cart on way to Grand Rapids show
The staff at Saugatuck Golf Carts had a surprising customer roll into its location in Fennville on Monday, April 17. At around 12:45 p.m., the tour bus for the American rock band Poison stopped by and drummer Rikki Rocket emerged with aspirations of purchasing a golf cart. Owner Bill Wester said his shop found out around 8 a.m. that the band would be stopping by and that Rocket wanted a golf cart to drive around venues from stage to stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Getting Nervous....
|1 hr
|bdwg
|26
|How NOT to be Great Again...
|2 hr
|Ian
|24
|Dream Jobs
|2 hr
|Ian
|1
|Solar & Alternative Power Success Stories...
|3 hr
|Ian
|6
|Where am I? (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Ian
|172
|Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Bruce
|240
|New Healthcare Bill
|4 hr
|Ian
|51
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC