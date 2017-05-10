American rockers 'Poison' buy golf cart on way to Grand Rapids show

The staff at Saugatuck Golf Carts had a surprising customer roll into its location in Fennville on Monday, April 17. At around 12:45 p.m., the tour bus for the American rock band Poison stopped by and drummer Rikki Rocket emerged with aspirations of purchasing a golf cart. Owner Bill Wester said his shop found out around 8 a.m. that the band would be stopping by and that Rocket wanted a golf cart to drive around venues from stage to stage.

