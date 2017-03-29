Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in ...

Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fennville

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WOODTV.com

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Elm Street, not far from Fennville High and Middle School, according to the Fennville Police Department. Drivers should avoid the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fennville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tools tools tools. (Jul '15) 1 hr Ian 12
Round 16 For Trump 2 hr bdwg 52
Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15) 2 hr Bruce 213
And The Clown Bus Rolls On.... 5 hr Uzi does it 36
China Can. We Won't. 18 hr Ian 61
Don't BE A Pvssy Trump Show Us Your Tax Returns Mon Ian 6
News Ousted Rep. Cindy Gamrat, 6 others set for cand... (Oct '15) Oct '15 ray 1
See all Fennville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fennville Forum Now

Fennville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fennville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Fennville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC