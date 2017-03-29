Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fennville
The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Elm Street, not far from Fennville High and Middle School, according to the Fennville Police Department. Drivers should avoid the area.
