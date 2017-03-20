One Dead, One Charged in Fatal Fennvi...

One Dead, One Charged in Fatal Fennville Area Crash

Monday Mar 13

A 42-year-old Saugatuck man is dead and his driver awaits charges stemming from a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night in the Fennville area. According to Allegan County Sheriff's Captain Chris Kuhn, first responders were dispatched to 116th Avenue near 65th Street on a report of a crash around 9:20 PM.

