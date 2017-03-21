News 4 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Nationwide search for missing Michigan teen with ties to Florida
Sixteen-year-old Joy Dene Martin of Fennville, Michigan could be on her way to Daytona Beach, Florida, says a post from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Martin was talking to a man in his 20s on the messenger app KIK and could have left Michigan on a Greyhound bus, law enforcement says.
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happiness Is...
|1 hr
|Ian
|47
|Reasons to smile. (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Ian
|188
|Reasons to frown... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Ian
|54
|More Nepotism...er corruption...
|6 hr
|Ian
|4
|Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Bruce
|183
|obozocare explained (May '14)
|21 hr
|bonds77
|25
|What'chya working on?
|Tue
|Ian
|20
