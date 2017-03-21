News 4 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Nationwide s...

News 4 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Nationwide search for missing Michigan teen with ties to Florida

Sixteen-year-old Joy Dene Martin of Fennville, Michigan could be on her way to Daytona Beach, Florida, says a post from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Martin was talking to a man in his 20s on the messenger app KIK and could have left Michigan on a Greyhound bus, law enforcement says.

