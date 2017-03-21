Missing teen case prompts reminder about messaging app
Michigan State Police said it appeared 16-year-old Joy Martin left her home in Fennville to travel to Iowa State University to meet someone whom she was messaging through the app called KIK. While the post about Martin being missing was shared thousands of times on the FOX 17 Facebook page, several people commenting on the post said they were not familiar with the KIK app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Round 16 For Trump
|21 min
|Uzi does it
|5
|Lots Of Things Happening
|1 hr
|Uzi does it
|34
|Reasons to smile. (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|District 1
|217
|We were right...
|14 hr
|bonds77
|16
|Just Realized....
|14 hr
|bonds77
|6
|Reasons to frown... (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Ian
|66
|Ousted Rep. Cindy Gamrat, 6 others set for cand... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|ray
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC