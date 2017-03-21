Missing teen case prompts reminder ab...

Missing teen case prompts reminder about messaging app

Tuesday Mar 21

Michigan State Police said it appeared 16-year-old Joy Martin left her home in Fennville to travel to Iowa State University to meet someone whom she was messaging through the app called KIK. While the post about Martin being missing was shared thousands of times on the FOX 17 Facebook page, several people commenting on the post said they were not familiar with the KIK app.

Fennville, MI

