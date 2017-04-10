Michigan Wetland Wonders Challenge Wi...

Michigan Wetland Wonders Challenge Winners Receive Their Prizes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: AmmoLand

Winners of the Consumers Energy-sponsored Wetland Wonders Challenge, hosted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received ultimate waterfowl hunting prize packages Friday, March 17, at the Shiawassee River State Game Area in St. Charles, Michigan. To be entered in the drawing, participants had to hunt at three or more of the seven southern Michigan Wetland Wonders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fennville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15) 4 hr Bruce 202
Round 16 For Trump 5 hr District 1 6
obama defeats hilary clinton (Sep '14) 5 hr bdwg 3
Lots Of Things Happening 7 hr Uzi does it 34
Reasons to smile. (Jul '15) 19 hr District 1 217
We were right... 20 hr bonds77 16
Just Realized.... 20 hr bonds77 6
See all Fennville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fennville Forum Now

Fennville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fennville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Fennville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC