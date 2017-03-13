Holland Arts Council Honors Young ArtistsThe Holland Area Arts...
The Holland Area Arts Council is gearing up to host Debut 2017, a regional high school art competition showcasing 13 area high schools. Next week, the Arts Council will hold an award reception to honor students from surrounding high schools that display artistic growth and gives the students a chance to participate in a juried competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|most transparent???
|3 hr
|Uzi does it
|2
|I am glad we got Trump Reason Number...
|5 hr
|District 1
|84
|GOP Health Plan
|8 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|17
|Trumps America....
|10 hr
|Uzi does it
|27
|Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15)
|15 hr
|Bruce
|174
|Favorite Hillary Quotes
|22 hr
|Uzi does it
|35
|wait 1 minute....
|Mon
|bdwg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC