Holland Arts Council Honors Young Art...

Holland Arts Council Honors Young ArtistsThe Holland Area Arts...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WHTC

The Holland Area Arts Council is gearing up to host Debut 2017, a regional high school art competition showcasing 13 area high schools. Next week, the Arts Council will hold an award reception to honor students from surrounding high schools that display artistic growth and gives the students a chance to participate in a juried competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fennville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
most transparent??? 3 hr Uzi does it 2
I am glad we got Trump Reason Number... 5 hr District 1 84
GOP Health Plan 8 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 17
Trumps America.... 10 hr Uzi does it 27
Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15) 15 hr Bruce 174
Favorite Hillary Quotes 22 hr Uzi does it 35
wait 1 minute.... Mon bdwg 3
See all Fennville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fennville Forum Now

Fennville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fennville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Fennville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC