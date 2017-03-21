Douglas Woman Charged in Fatal Fennvi...

Douglas Woman Charged in Fatal Fennville CrashALLEGAN, MI (WHTC) a "...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: WHTC

ALLEGAN, MI Charges have now been filed in a Sunday night crash that killed a 42-year-old Saugatuck man in the Fennville area. Meghann Corcoran Owen was arraigned on counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, Operating While License Suspended Causing Death, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fennville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Original Thought of the Day... (Jun '15) 1 hr District 1 182
What'chya working on? 4 hr Ian 20
obozocare explained (May '14) 9 hr bdwg 24
Obama Hits The Links For Round Number 167 (Apr '14) Mon bonds77 80
not surprised Mon bdwg 1
58 Percent of Americans Say obozo Is Incompetent (Jul '14) Mon bonds77 24
Alpine rose resturant downtown Holland mi Mon Vanilla 3
See all Fennville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fennville Forum Now

Fennville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fennville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fennville, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC