Douglas Woman Charged in Fatal Fennville CrashALLEGAN, MI (WHTC) a "...
ALLEGAN, MI Charges have now been filed in a Sunday night crash that killed a 42-year-old Saugatuck man in the Fennville area. Meghann Corcoran Owen was arraigned on counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, Operating While License Suspended Causing Death, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
