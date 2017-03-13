Deputies: Driver in deadly Allegan Co...

Deputies: Driver in deadly Allegan Co. crash didna t have legal license

Monday Mar 13

The driver in a Sunday night crash that killed an Allegan County man shouldn't have been on the road, according to investigators. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the woman behind the wheel was intoxicated and was driving on a suspended license when her pickup truck rolled on 116th Avenue near 65th Street in Ganges Township, southwest of Fennville around 9:20 p.m. Deputies said her passenger, 42-year-old Jeremy J. Slenk of Saugatuck, was thrown from the vehicle.

