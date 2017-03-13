Deputies: Driver in deadly Allegan Co. crash didna t have legal license
The driver in a Sunday night crash that killed an Allegan County man shouldn't have been on the road, according to investigators. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the woman behind the wheel was intoxicated and was driving on a suspended license when her pickup truck rolled on 116th Avenue near 65th Street in Ganges Township, southwest of Fennville around 9:20 p.m. Deputies said her passenger, 42-year-old Jeremy J. Slenk of Saugatuck, was thrown from the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Fennville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|obozocare explained (May '14)
|23 min
|bonds77
|21
|Obama Hits The Links For Round Number 167 (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|bonds77
|80
|not surprised
|13 hr
|bdwg
|1
|58 Percent of Americans Say obozo Is Incompetent (Jul '14)
|15 hr
|bonds77
|24
|Alpine rose resturant downtown Holland mi
|17 hr
|Vanilla
|3
|MSNBC Gets Slammed Again!
|18 hr
|bdwg
|14
|Trumps America....
|18 hr
|bdwg
|40
Find what you want!
Search Fennville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC