Prep Hoops Roundup; Hope Hosts Two Tonight

Wednesday Feb 15

Holland 64, Hamilton 61; Unity Christian 50, Holland Christian 47; West Ottawa 77, Grand Haven 59; Zeeland West 62, Zeeland East 54; Fennville 61, Bridgman 41; Calvary 71, Heritage Christian 30; and Potter's House Christian 69, Black River 30. Girls - Hamilton 59, Holland 30; Unity Christian 45, Holland Christian 36; Grand Haven 35, West Ottawa 28; Zeeland West 48, Zeeland East 46 ; and Black River 41, Potter's House Christian 29. Hope College stages a basketball doubleheader at DeVos Fieldhouse this evening, with the Flying Dutch entertaining the Belles of St. Mary's, followed by the Flying Dutchmen hosting the Kalamazoo Hornets.

