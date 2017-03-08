Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area
BALLARD , JaKisha L., of Jackson, a son, Ja'Zye Amir, born February 9, 8 pounds at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Bobbie Jones of Jackson, Jabbar Ballard of Indianapolis, Ind., and Tara McClinton of Lansing.
